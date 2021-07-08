If there’s one thing the dramatic ousting of SK School superintendent Savastano shows us, it’s that what’s not being said is just as important as what is being said. In that vein, and as a parent who also has a child entering kindergarten in the fall, I want to implore the decision-makers who will chart a path forward, please stay the course. Bring on the critical race theory. Definition of terms is important (we’ve all been talking about different things on this one), so by this I mean: please continue the anti-racist work begun in our school district. Please amplify it. Please continue to foster educational environments where adults and children can explore the world, ask hard questions of everything (including stories told about our history), and build basic abilities for critical thinking. I want educators and staff who understand the impact our systems have on each of their students, some who will be far more negatively impacted at a policy level than my child.
The main take-away for me from listening to as much of the school committee meetings as I could was that multiple people in our town stood up at the mic and in public told us that they experience racism in our town. To this day. This tells me all I need to know about why it is important to talk about race. We can’t tell the truth about history and about our world today without talking about race. Don’t follow the red herring argument that talking about race is a ploy to divide us. While race is an artificial construct originally meant to separate people (for the benefit of a wealthy, landowning class), the reality is that it affects people’s actual lives today (only the data-averse will deny this). The only responsible response is to continue asking how our systems and processes are working for all people, not just ourselves. When we do this, the fact-based answers show just how much we need the bogeyman – critical race theory, if that’s what you want to keep calling it – to keep shaking things up. Despite the hoopla on conservative news shows, I believe there is still broad support in our town for telling the truth about race. Please don’t stop. In fact, go farther until every child has the systemic support they each deserve.
Bethany Sorrentino
Wakefield
