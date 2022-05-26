Recently, a group of 16 neighbors appealed the North Kingstown Zoning Board of Review’s decisions regarding the Wickford Elementary School/Old Theater development project. This project involves redeveloping the former Wickford Elementary School and “Old Theater” building into 57 condominiums, with potential for an additional building to be constructed for future expansion. The developer requested 13 zoning variances for the project, all of which were granted by the North Kingstown Zoning Board of Review without modifications.
A group of concerned neighbors of the project has appealed the Zoning Board’s decisions. Appeal is a legal right afforded to any directly impacted resident. The procedure is designed to protect residents against errors of law, and to encourage review boards to uphold the rights of citizens. Appeal is not a court case with witnesses. It is a judicial review of the decisions handed down by the Zoning Board. In this case, we are concerned about the decision process and the amount of relief granted for some of the 13 variances that were approved. By filing an appeal, we are exercising our rights in a democratic society. This filing follows an earlier letter to the Zoning Board signed by 21 neighbors.
We have been accused of trying to “block the project.” This is completely incorrect, as we have stated multiple times in our letters to town officials, and in public comments. We support the thoughtful redevelopment of the Wickford Elementary School property that is in keeping with the historic and economic vitality of the neighborhood. By filing an appeal, we are exercising our rights as tax-paying citizens. We are trying to protect ourselves from over-zealous development that directly affects our homes and neighborhood, but our voices have not been taken seriously.
Some of our concerns about the projects are:
1) The developer has claimed in public that they want to “be good neighbors,” but they have refused to meet with us to discuss our concerns and suggestions, even when invited to do so by our attorney.
2) The proposed project is significantly larger than the North Kingstown Town Council originally approved. Many of us supported the original proposal, which would have redeveloped the Elementary School building into 34 condominium units. After the North Kingstown Town Council selected the current developer for the project, the developer expanded the initial plan to include the Old Theater Building and two buildings adjoining it, bringing the total number of proposed condominiums to 57. We are concerned that the density and massing of the expanded plan will overwhelm the village atmosphere at the entrance to Wickford Village.
3) The developer’s plans set aside an area in the field next to the former Elementary School for an additional future condominium development. The proposed future building site is twice the footprint of the existing Elementary School, and would encompass much of the field area, making an already large development even larger.
4) The North Kingstown Planning Commission expressed significant concerns over the potential future development described in Item 3 above, but the Zoning Board did not appear to consider this opinion when it granted all of the developer’s requested variances.
5) The Request for Proposals review team asked that parking for the Wickford Elementary School project be relocated to the west of the school building, which would help protect the historic character of the property by reducing the need for a large amount of parking in front of the building. No serious attempt was made to address this concern, which would eliminate or reduce one of the more egregious variance requests.
6) Zoning Board meetings, like other town meetings, include the opportunity for public comment to ensure that decisions are made in a democratic matter. After writing letters and speaking at public comment sessions, we were criticized for not hiring expert witnesses to present our case. Tax-paying citizens should not be required to hire professionals at their own expense to have their voices heard.
We do not take our decision to appeal the Zoning Board’s actions lightly. No one wants a legal confrontation. We would have welcomed the opportunity to reach consensus through meeting with the developer. Meetings of this nature have been successful in other nearby towns, but this opportunity was not presented to us.
It is sad that it’s come to this, but perhaps there is a lesson here: Let’s work together to resolve outstanding issues before it’s too late. The first step is for the developer to accept our invitation to meet to discuss our areas of mutual agreement, and to try to reach consensus where we differ. We would welcome Town officials at these meetings. None of our requests will affect the viability of the project, and we feel confident that these meetings could have a positive outcome.
Thanks to those of you have already reached out to us. Even if you may not agree with us, we thank you for your consideration and welcome your opinions. It’s the only way that democracy will work.
Natalie Coletta, Curtis Fisher, Edna MacGregor Fisher, James Gentner, Carol Gibson, John Lees, Paula Lees, Bob McDermott, Steve Sanford, Amy Sonder, Toby Sonder,
Tim Wasco, Dave Wrenn and Deirdre Wrenn
North Kingstown
