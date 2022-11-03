Editor's Note: This week, the Independent Newspaper received far more letters to the editor than were able to be published due to space constraints. This letter is among the letters we were unable to run in print.
I recently retired from a long career working to protect the environment of this beautiful state. While I was trained as an environmental scientist, I shifted to environmental advocacy later in my career. For the past fifteen years, I have advocated at the Statehouse for laws and funding to make Rhode Island more resilient to climate change, to protect the state’s precious waters, to promote healthy birds and bees by reducing pesticide use, and to address other important environmental issues.
Protecting Rhode Island’s lands and waters requires grassroots advocates working with scientists and policy makers in state and local government along with legislators working diligently in the statehouse to address the needs of their constituents and pass good environmental bills. It is truly a team sport.
The residents of North Kingstown and Narragansett are fortunate to have Senator Alana DiMario (D - District 36) working tirelessly for them and the state’s environment. Senator DiMario’s environmental accomplishments include finding policy solutions to balance the urgent need for renewable energy with the equally urgent need to protect forests and open spaces, setting standards and testing protocols to address the forever chemical PFAS in drinking waters throughout the state and increasing coastal resilience by cosponsoring the Ocean State Climate Adaptation and Resilience (OSCAR) Fund. She works with North Kingstown and Narragansett to get available state funding for making infrastructure improvements to guard against the effects of sea level rise and increasingly severe storms. Senator DiMario was a vocal and steadfast opponent of bills to allow burning of plastics (misleadingly called “advanced recycling” by proponents) a fight that was the environmental community’s top priority this past session.
I strongly support Senator DiMario’s campaign and urge others to cast your vote for the environment by voting for Senator DiMario in November.
Meg Kerr
North Kingstown
