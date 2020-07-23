I read with dismay, though not surprise Democratic Committee Chairman Jim Grundy’s July 9 op-ed, ‘Reject Calls to Defund the Police’ in which he refers to “one incident 1,200 miles triggered a conversation that threatens the safety and security of our community as we know it.”
I disagree with this statement. George Floyd’s public lynching does not threaten the safety and security of our NK community, and it was not “one incident” but one of the senseless others that have inspired a social movement. The “Black Lives Matter” movement calls for racial justice and supports reallocating funds to non-policing forms of public safety. How does a conversation about reconsidering funding for social services, housing, education, and other community resources threaten our safety and security?
As the chairperson of the Democratic Town Committee (of which I am a member in good standing), I would expect Mr. Grundy to present a resolution or provide a forum for discussion on this matter prior to a public statement.
Unfortunately, it is becoming alarmingly clear that the executive committee of this group often makes decisions without consensus. We have been repeatedly told that the mission of the committee is to help elect Democrats, period. Yet, suddenly, Mr. Grundy has taken it upon himself to be the voice for an entire committee on an important and sensitive issue.
These are upsetting and challenging days where many are questioning our history and societal systems. Our country finds itself looking inward to how we can better keep our communities safe and treated equitably. We are fortunate to have a local police force that has stood in solidarity with the “Black Lives Matter” protesters, and that recognizes this is an opportunity to listen, learn, and move forward. It is shameful that the chairperson of the Democratic Town Committee minimizes the importance of these critical events to publicly state that a “conversation”1 will threaten our safety and security. Instead, let’s all try to all come together as a community. We should take the lead and have those tough conversations about race relations. We cannot remain in a bubble.
Missy Devine
North Kingstown
