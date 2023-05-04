Over the past few months, the town administration and town council completed its annual process of going through extensive department-by-department reviews of proposed department budgets for fiscal year 2023-2024. Council members drilled down into the details of these proposed budgets, asked questions, and made the town and school committee justify proposed expenditures. Once completed and after public input the council unanimously voted to adopt the town and school budgets on April 24.
In total, our budget for FY 23-24 is $129,833,966. Of that total, $71,083,818 (62%) is allocated to our schools. That includes $11,443,328 in state aid, which is virtually the same as last year despite significant rising costs. $39,370,562 of our budget is allocated to our general fund, with the remaining monies appropriated to self-contained enterprise funds for Allen Harbor, the golf course, our water department, municipal court, sewer, transfer station, and library funds.
The budget should amount to a two percent tax property tax increase to North Kingstown property owners. It will fully fund all municipal departments, provide a full slate of recreational and senior activities, and maintain over 150 miles of local roads as well as our parks and playgrounds. In addition, it includes upgrades to our Community Center, renovations to our municipal office building, McGinn Park, and Wilson Park, provides new LED lighting at Ryan and McGinn Parks, adds two police officers so that all four shifts are complete, provides funding for our town’s 350th anniversary celebration in 2024, and allocates $700,000 for road repaving.
Just as important, this budget grants the school committee’s request for just under a four percent increase. In addition, to providing for many increased costs for energy, personnel, and many other important functions of our schools, this budget funds our school department with two new psychologists, one P/E health teacher as required by state regulations, and one new special education professional teacher.
This school budget represents critical investments in special education and physical and mental health. Adding a special education position frees up principles who at present are handling some of these functions. Adding psychologists is a moral imperative. Last year, a coalition of Rhode Island healthcare providers declared a state of emergency for Rhode Island children’s mental health, citing rising youth and teen suicide rates, ongoing challenges from the covid-19 pandemic, persistent racial injustices, and an overtaxed, underfunded community- and hospital-based behavioral healthcare system. With suicide now the second-leading cause of death for young people ages 10-24, funding these supports is more urgent than ever. The town council is charged with promoting the health and safety of North Kingstowners, and our children’s wellbeing is paramount to this mission.
All of us in North Kingstown have been feeling the adverse effects of inflation this past year. In fact, according to the state to state of Rhode Island Department of Commerce, “the largest challenge facing the state’s economy in 2022-as was the case around the country—was high levels of inflation. Nationally, the change in the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U) was 6.5% from December 2021 to December 2022.” Accordingly, inflationary pressures made the budgeting process exceptionally challenging.
Notwithstanding these inflationary pressures as well as the fact that the town did not receive any increase in state aid, we are very proud of this budget. It fully funds all government services, provides for renovations for select town assets, and fully funds the additional important positions that the school committee asked for while respecting economic realities. We hope you agree.
Katie Anderson and Gregory A. Mancini
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.