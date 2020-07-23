I’m very pleased that we have so many excellent candidates in our local upcoming primary elections. Greg Mancini has done an outstanding job as president of the Town Council, running efficient meetings and keeping members cordial and collegial even when they do not agree. Newer faces, Katie Anderson, Brad Artery, Jack Kliever and Kim Page have some fresh new perspectives that have me hopeful. I am looking forward to voting for all five candidates, on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Pamela Rowland
North Kingstown
