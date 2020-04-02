This is a time we will remember for the rest of our lives, a time to tell our grandchildren about. While the history books can record what happens now, we will have to answer for how we act through this crisis. The pandemic, and the resultant quarantine measures are taking a toll on civil society. But as Narragansett residents and Rhode Islanders, we can join together and come out stronger on the other side. We are the people who give of ourselves, and help those in need. We are those who battle the fear in this situation, and rise above it to do the right thing, because this is who we are. I am amazed and gratified, as a lifelong resident of Narragansett, of the number of people who are selflessly serving the community, to make sure everyone in our town can make it through this difficult time. Of course, we especially thank those in the frontline of healthcare who put themselves at risk every day to ensure the best outcome for the residents, and also our police and firefighters who must continue to interact with the public in their job.
But more amazing to me is the army of everyday people who phone their neighbors regularly, do shopping and pharmacy runs for the elderly, and just generally think of those who might need a hand in this difficult time. While the State has advertised the critical shortage of blood products, (mothers can’t reschedule birth!), South County has responded robustly, many making appointments are first time donors (consider adding your name to the blood drive).
As a principal of an elementary school, my job continues, and I see the huge responsibility and commitment that all of you with school age children are making to continue education in this unprecedented way. Honestly, there does not seem to be enough hours in the day! Yet you still find the time to take a walk or pick up a book to read to maintain some degree of normalcy for you and your children. Hats off to you- your example is a lesson to us all! When we study history, particularly major events, it is always instructive to try to put yourself in that time period. And try to imagine which person you would be- how would you act, what choices you would make. Please remember we are living in a great historical upheaval, and we have a chance to show our children and our neighbors who WE really are — as Narragansett residents and Rhode Islanders! Stay safe and healthy, and continue to think of your neighbors In the words of John F. Kennedy “Ask not what your country can do for you -ask what you can do for your country.”
Susan Cicilline Buonanno
Narragansett
