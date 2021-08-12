It is time for the Town Council to pass the Three College Student Ordinance – again.
Earlier this year, Narragansett 2100 sued the town regarding the process of passing the ordinance over Zoom meetings. Judge Taft Carter ruled that the town must go through the hearing process again because of a process technicality. The ordinance itself is sound.
For the past three decades, college rentals have gone unchecked in Narragansett. There are 10,000 students living here – half the population of URI. URI needs to step up and provide housing for these students and stop making Narragansett its de facto southern campus. The Three Student Ordinance will send a message to URI that they need to get serious about solving their housing crisis, and not just dumping it on Narragansett.
Please join me on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. in person at Narragansett Town Hall to make your voice heard in support of the Three College Student Ordinance.
Paul Zonfrillo
Narragansett
