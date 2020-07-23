In an effort to encourage North Kingstown town officials to listen and respond to the residents that they serve, and to protect North Kingstown’s rural character, I have decided to appeal the North Kingstown Planning Commission’s approval of the Rolling Greens Consent Judgment.
Ten years ago as an abutter I received notice of the proposed Rolling Greens development that is outside of the North Kingstown and Rhode Island established Urban Services Boundary, zoned residential, prohibited from receiving town water and did not conform with our comprehensive plan with respect to this area and commercial development. Furthermore, residents participating in the multiple town-wide comprehensive plan surveys were clear in indicating that they did not want added commercial development in this rural area of North Kingstown. Resident resistance to the Rolling Greens proposal prompted town officials to assure residents that the process would be thorough and fair. That promise has not been fulfilled!
A consultant hired by town officials to evaluate the feasibility of adding commercial development via a Compact Village Development concluded that this area was not a good location for added commercial or a Compact Village Development. Town officials ignored the consultant’s recommendations as they went forward and approved an ordinance tailored for the Rolling Greens proposal.
Then another consultant was hired to find a consensus through an appointed stakeholders group. The stakeholders group meetings included a public workshop with residents voting against added commercial development in this area. The stakeholder group concluded with their presentation of 11 recommendations to the Town Council. Both the Planning Commission and Town Council ignored the stakeholder group recommendations as they approved zone and town water changes to move Rolling Greens forward with a flawed master plan.
Subsequently a number of residents signed onto a court challenge to appeal the Rolling Greens proposal for which the judge ordered officials to reverse the Planning Commission and Town Council Rolling Greens approval votes. In response, town officials fast tracked the re-approval of the Rolling Greens proposal. Accordingly, residents again signed onto a court appeal with more than one town official threatening to sue the residents associated with the Rolling Greens court appeal.
In 2017, the Town Council corrected the Rolling Greens (Master Plan) error prompting the Rolling Greens developer to sue the town for $10 million. In 2019, the Town Council approved a settlement without considering resident’s objections.
In conclusion, with a goal of encouraging our town officials to genuinely listen to the residents that they serve and to protect North Kingstown’s rural character. I’ve appealed the Planning Commission’s approval of the Rolling Greens consent judgment without seeking any damages.
Rickey Thompson
North Kingstown
