My husband and I have lived in Rolling Acres, which connects to the Curtis Corner Playing Fields, since 1973 when there was a cow pasture there. The present park is a wonderful open space that joins with the bike path and is used by many.
The following are points to ponder when considering disrupting our precious park for the South Kingstown High School:
1. Will SK lose its hurricane shelter at the current high school? 2. How will voting districts be redistributed without the high school polling place? 3. Many residents use the Curtis Corner Park to access the bike path. Where will they park? 4. We will be losing much-used tennis courts. Where will new courts go, when, and who will pay for replacement? 5. Much of the park is a wetland area that very likely will be compromised by all the disruption. 6. Approximately 80 students now park at Old Mountain Field. 7. The proposed road in from South Road may disrupt a graveyard. 8. The South Kingstown Parks and Recreation’s disc golf course, which is very-much used, will be devastated. 9. Our park will be cut in half by buses coming in and out from South Road. 10. Those buses will have to pass over a fragile stream that floods over the road from time to time. 11. SK will be losing a much-used and needed playing field in our park. 12. If some buses need to access Rt. 138, will a light be put in at the South Road intersection? That area is usually very congested with URI traffic.13. The nature of what will be left of the park will most likely change from a peaceful place to a rumbling area.14. Why must residents of SK suffer the loss of much of their beloved park? 15. Why can’t taxpayers be notified by mail when such a large change in town is proposed, so that all residents are aware of what is going on and can have time to comment, if they choose to do so? 16. If the plan goes through, how is the town planning on covering the cost of re-purposing or disposing of the current high school? Why isn’t a plan in place for that before a decision is made? 17. In determining what is important about living in a town, shouldn’t one consider parks and open spaces as vital necessities? One does not bring back open spaces that are enjoyed by citizens and animals alike once they are compromised.
Joan C. Hudson
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.