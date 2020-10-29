This letter is in support of the beach fee increase for parking and walk on passes at Narragansett Town Beach. The cost of living and the cost of doing business has increased so the beach fees would also need to increase. This beach is a Town owned property that is maintained and operated by the Town of Narragansett for Town residents. The residents should come first. There are many other beaches in our beautiful State for anyone to use. South Kingstown, Charlestown, North Kingstown, Westerly and Jamestown have Town beaches for their residents. The beach can only accommodate a certain number of people safely to prevent overcrowding especially due to Covid. There are limited number of parking spaces in the lots and on the streets. There has to be a control on admissions to keep the beach clean and safe for Town residents.
Ed Duckworth
Narragansett
