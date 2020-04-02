David Palazzetti gave his thoughts on the South Kingstown facilities project a few weeks back. His thoughts can be seen on SK Spotlight on Facebook. David has experience in the construction field so has the experience and knowledge of large projects like this.
David expressed his concerns about a number of different issues. I believe under the directive of the School Committee, RGB is not presenting the pros and cons of the project but steering the building committee toward the Curtis Corner High School plan. Another issue raised was RGB is using $400 per square foot as a benchmark to do the work. RIDE is estimating $535 per square foot. David also noted that RGB is using a 6-8% factor for cost overruns while the industry average is 15 to 25%.
The Curtis Corner High School project is an addition to the existing building with some upgrades to the original building and site work. With RGB using $400 per square foot instead of $535 per square foot, their total estimated cost of the project is $62 million. If you use $535 per square foot the price is almost $84 million. Now they already need an additional $4 million for the Curtis Corner High School project, which they will take from the Broad Rock Middle School project.
This raises more questions, can we achieve our goal at Broad Rock Middle School spending $4 million less? This leaves zero money left for the other school projects identified in the Jacobs report.
After reading David’s letter, other letters, going to meeting, flip flopping by the School Committee and in light of a worldwide pandemic and the resulting economic collapse, I feel we should just stop at this point and regroup. We should form another building committee made up of people in our town with experience in this type of project. Let the new committee obtain all the information the school committee needs to present to the voters and then let’s vote.
I’m not knocking the building or school committees in any way but this is truly over their heads and it isn’t fair for us to expect anything more than we have already received.
Linda Savastano at the last BC meeting, suggested we take a 30-minute break to regroup. I agree but not just regroup but change the way things are being done. We only have one shot at this project; we can’t afford to blow it.
Greg Sweet
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.