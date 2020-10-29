We are fortunate in South Kingstown to have four candidates running for School Committee whose backgrounds and areas of expertise complement one another. Paula Whitford, Christie Fish, Jacy Northup and Bob Hicks will help bring South Kingstown’s educational offerings back to the top in the state. SK has challenges including closing the persistent academic achievement gap between racial and socioeconomic subgroups, the need to fix and modernize our school buildings so that they match the amazing programming going on inside of them, the need to bridge communication and outreach gaps, and the need to develop a program that ensures fiscal sustainability in the face of declining enrollment and decreased state funding. Combined, these candidates have the skill set to address these issues.
Paula Whitford was a founding member of the group formed in town to reduce disparities that have existed for many years. She has focused her efforts on finding solutions around the areas of housing, healthcare, and educational policy in order to ensure that all children have the opportunity to reach their potential. She cares deeply about this community and feels strongly about individualizing education for students with diverse learning needs and life experiences. Paula recognizes the necessity to change the culture of our schools and to reimagine the ways in which success is measured.
Christie Fish has a professional background in trauma informed care and special education. She has proven that she is committed to listening through hosting open envisioning sessions with community members. Christie has the skill set necessary to connect students, parents, teachers and the public so that we can work together as one in order to provide the best opportunities possible for all of our learners.
Jacy Northup has been on the Policy working group and the School Building Committee for 2 years and has a strong knowledge base in each area. If elected, she will be able to seamlessly continue the great work that she has started regarding evaluating, updating and creating policy that directly affects equity. Her understanding of the school facility plans and their impact on the educational program and taxpayers alike is unparalleled. She is an integral part of ensuring that our schools are repaired and ready for our next generation of students.
Bob Hicks has continuously served South Kingstown in different capacities including as Superintendent for many years and a facilitator of planning sessions with school administrators and the Peace Dale Partnership members of the Health Equity Zone Committee. Bob puts children at the forefront of every decision while balancing the fiscal impact of each action to taxpayers. His professional knowledge and experience analyzing a school budget while recognizing educational implications is extensive.
Please join me in voting for Paula Whitford, Christie Fish, Jacy Northup and Bob Hicks for School Committee. They each bring a unique perspective. Each is transparent and committed. Their professional backgrounds will help to make important changes in order to keep moving South Kingstown’s educational program forward in a great direction. Let’s do this SK!
Emily Cummiskey
South Kingstown
