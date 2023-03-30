On Tuesday, March 14th, David Cicilline spoke at The Maury Loontjens Public Library. He is a very articulate and eloquent speaker and was promoting his new book, “House on Fire.”
If you don’t know who Mr. Cicilline is, he’s one of our Rhode Island Congressmen. He’s also from Narragansett and has a fascinating and informed story to tell. He was introduced to the group who came to hear him by his High School history teacher (now retired) from Narragansett High School, Mr. Robinson. (Who just happened to be in the audience.)
It was fun to hear how even at a young age, Mr. Cicilline already had big ambitions and was very proficient at people skills, mediating and problem solving. There were a few good stories, but one that was funny was about how Mr. Cicilline is the reason Italian is being taught at Narragansett High School.
He was a freshman and had found out about a law that stated if a certain number of students wanted to learn a specific language then they only had to ask-and so he rounded up his fellow students and got the job done. After that introduction we all knew this man was passionate about his job and it started for him very early in life.
Mr. Cicilline spoke of many things that evening and he answered everyone’s questions openly and honestly. The most important topic was the threat to our democracy that’s going on right now, and the need for change, including things that hinder, not help, our lawmakers such as the filibuster, the Electoral College, and the need to expand the Supreme Court and have them follow a code of ethics, to name a few.
Mr. Cicilline was also instrumental in writing the report on the January 6 riots in Washington D.C. and he was there when it happened. He had an inside and objective look at this situation and candidly narrowed it down so that anyone can understand what took place before, during and after the riots.
Among other topics there was the need for change to make our society work more smoothly. For instance how social media can spread untruths with impunity. Big Tech (Facebook, Google, and others) need to make people accountable. Also how the people who represent us in Washington supported the Big Lie and why, what was more important to them, their moral compass or their status, and how this hurt our democracy.
Mr. Cicilline book will answer all of your questions and then some.
Everything that has been happening in Washington DC in the last few years raises a lot of eyebrows from all of us. Mr. Cicilline explained these complicated issues. He’s very optimistic, funny and likable so his talk was riveting.
My friends and I all said we could have listened to him for hours. As I started his book I realized this will be a read I won’t soon forget.
We are very fortunate to have a man of this caliber to represent us here in Rhode Island. We need people like him, who value honest politics and have the integrity and respect for their office, their fellow politicians, as well as the people they represent. When Mr. Cicilline moves on, I think we’ll all take note and realize we had a good man.
Corinne Adams
Narragansett
