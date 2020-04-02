It seems that our civic leaders, with all good intentions, may be missing a critical point in combating the coronavirus epidemic.
The goal should be to promote the continued mental and physical health of the citizenry during the entire duration of the crusade against the menace that confronts us.
You cannot accomplish this objective by confining people in their homes until an effective and safe vaccine is readily available, which is at least 12 to 18 months away.
In the meantime, people need to get out of the house, weather permitting, and get some fresh air, sunlight, and safe exercise.
Instead of putting the town under lock and key, which is counterproductive and unsustainable, the town beach, sea wall, and other popular areas for walking and reasonable exercise should be patrolled to ensure that large groups are not forming to the detriment of everybody else.
The battle we are engaged in is not a sprint. It is a marathon and we should plan accordingly.
Jack O’Rourke
Narragansett,
