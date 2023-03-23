Anyone driving past the Narragansett Town Beach in recent days has been treated to a new vista — a clear view of Little Neck Pond. For years the pond has been obscured by the invasive plant, Phragmites. This European native freshwater grass has become pervasive on the shores of many Rhode Island ponds, lakes and wetlands, making it difficult for native plants such as cattails and wildflowers to grow.
The Friends of Canonchet Farm (FOCF) made the removal of these Phragmites one of our projects this year. We contracted with a specialty environmental firm, Water and Wetland, to assist us. Then, on February 22, 10 volunteers worked together to cut down stalks and other invasive plants near the water to reveal the beautiful vista of the pond. Two employees from the contracted firm worked in the water to cut down stalks that grew there. Narragansett’s Dept. of Parks and Recreation provided a dump truck that was filled five times and emptied into a dumpster which the Narragansett Rubbish Removal company has generously donated for our use. We are extremely grateful to all who helped with this endeavor. The end result can be enjoyed by all in our community.
In addition to this project, last summer our volunteers removed the invasive Japanese knotweed plant that obscured the view of Lake Canonchet by Narragansett Avenue.
The Friends of Canonchet Farm is a group that is dedicated to preserving and improving the Canonchet Farm property. Anyone wishing to join us would be more than welcomed. Meanwhile, we hope everyone will enjoy the new views of Canonchet and Little Neck Ponds.
Carol Prest
Narragansett
