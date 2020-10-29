I am writing this letter as a sitting member of the SK School Committee, one who has been actively engaged in our PK-12 school improvement & PTO teams and School Committee meetings for the better part of 14 years; who has been at the table in an official capacity for the past 3 of those years – with two years left in my term.
As a sitting member of any committee or board, the one characteristic that I feel is a definitive requirement for fellow members is: Trust. I do not believe that everyone must be philosophically or politically aligned. I do, however, whole-heartedly believe that those elected to sit at our local tables should be trusted to do what is proper - based on the facts, data, and policy they are privy to. School Committee members need to be able to balance School Programs/Facilities with the fiscal implications on our full municipality. All this said, brings me to my point of this letter: I believe that Karen Humes embodies this.
Karen Humes is an engaged and active member of our District Wellness Committee. Joining the group as both a parent and a seasoned PE/health teacher from another district, Karen’s passion for her students, our students, our health curriculum, and overall district is obvious. She is actively engaged in our bi-weekly School Committee meetings, our School Building Committee meetings, District Budget Subcommittee meetings, and oftentimes engaged in our Town Council meetings as well. Never seeming to be driven by a personal agenda or personal vendetta, Karen consistently brings the focus of the conversations back to “How does this impact our students?” when she participates in community comment.
Karen Humes is a true independent candidate. She has her eye keenly on the social and emotional well-being of our students and our teachers first, but ensures that we reflect upon the budgetary decision-making process and the implications to our overall municipality and tax-roll.
As a School Committee member who has two years left in my term, the one thing I selfishly hope to gain at the table is 2-4 new voices that belong to people our community can trust to properly evaluate and analyze data put in front of us. I believe we have many quality and qualified School Committee candidates vying for their time at the table. Of all the qualified candidates running, I do hope that Karen Humes gets a seat at the table.
Regardless of how each of us decide to vote - there is no doubt that this 2020 Election will have lasting effects on our community, our state, and our nation. There is no doubt that our voices and votes in our local elections have distinct and lasting impacts on our collective lives.
Vote wisely, SK. Our future depends on it.
Kate Macinanti
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.