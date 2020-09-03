It is disingenuous to write a negative letter about actions that the SK School Committee has not taken if you are an ex school committee member who was voted out in the last election. The fact is, there has been a significant change in the School Committee and our school system is now benefiting from the active departure away from the old committee’s ongoing rancor, the poor staff morale in the district, and the lack of value of community input.
Our new, and present, School Committee has, in a short time, made a stellar effort to turn all of these concerns around.
When reflecting on the accomplishments of our present School Committee, it is important to acknowledge the present improved status of our schools.
For the first time in over a decade, the SC worked with the superintendent to develop a zero based budget. Teachers, administrators and elected officials worked hand in hand to address the many issues and challenges that affect our district. For the first time in a long time, teachers express that they feel valued as professionals. Teacher input is now valued and played a considerable role in the design of this year’s budget.
The school facilities were a major point of contention for the past several years. Attempts to build consensus consistently failed. We now have a plan. The plan, which passed the building committee (on 1/22/20) by an 11-2 vote and passed the school committee (on 1/28/20) with a 6 – 0 vote was that this district would move forward with the submission of the following: The HS program will be moved to Curtis Corner with an addition, and the oversized Columbia St HS will be given back to the town. The 4 elementary schools will be home to the preschool to 5th grade program. Broad Rock MS will become home to the 6, 7 and 8th grades.
The most important component of our school department is, of course, our teachers. For too long, our teachers’ moral was sadly low. With the advent of our new School Committee, and our new district leadership team, teacher moral has rebounded significantly.
For these many reasons, this School Committee deserves your vote. Progressive, inclusive, caring and responsible planning and implementation requires a cohesive structure and vision. Your support of our present School Committee will help to ensure that we continue to make progress for our children. We need your support for Paula Whitford, Stephanie Canter and Christie Fish.
Marc J. Ladin
South Kingstown
