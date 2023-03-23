I want to inform your readers and the Town Planning Board of the panic I’m experiencing regarding a proposal to construct 20 housing units on Lot 30-A, of Plat N-B, a six-acre parcel of land located on a wetland area in the north end of Narragansett. As a homeowner in West Passage, a short distance from the proposed site on Old Boston Neck Road, I am too familiar with the impacts that high water tables have on drainage and other stresses on streets, homes, yards, and walkways.
The conversion of natural woodland to high-density residential dwellings will result in a concentration of rainfall into a small area — monoculture lawns and non-pervious covering such as roofs, driveways, walkways, and other paved areas adjacent to the buildings. These changes will result in increased runoff to land areas that are already burdened and stressed by the existing land character, especially downhill from the site, including homes in Saunderstown.
The issues addressed above illustrate and highlight the competence of past decisions of the Narragansett Town Planning and Zoning board that, in 1987, resulted in designating the land as Residential-Low Density R-80, which required a two-acre lot for each residence. In the decades since that important decision was made, intensive development of vast areas of woodland has put additional environmental pressures on the few remaining wetland areas. The wisdom of that decision should not be overturned by a RI State Statute that overrides such reasonable requirements that support sustainable and well-thought-out use of our land.
Richard F Santopietro
Saunderstown
