I am writing in support of Michelle Brousseau’s candidacy for re-election to the  South Kingstown School Committee.  I served on the school committee with Michelle for five years (2012-2017).  Here is what I know and want to share about the key attributes Michelle brings to her work on the school committee:

Integrity – totally driven by what is best for students, no hidden agendas, her only goal is to prepare South Kingstown kids to be ready for their future

Reflective – thoughtful, considered, engaged, ensuring decisions are informed by community input and hard data

Commitment – actively engages in ongoing professional training to improve governing and policy making decisions (200+ hours), near 100% attendance at school committee meetings, work sessions, community conversations, and participation in numerous community events

Experience – two terms serving on the school committee, over thirty years as an educator in both secondary and post-secondary schools, she knows firsthand how policy decisions impact teaching and learning

Leadership – record includes supporting career programs and internships for high school students and implementation of the dual language program at the elementary level just to name two significant priorities that vastly expand educational and career possibilities for students

The challenges facing schools in 2020 are exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.  It is times like this when an experienced candidate like Michelle Brousseau is sorely needed on  the school committee – someone who knows to push back, question, advocate, and vote for priorities that are driven by meeting student needs and supporting staff to meet those needs.  

Michelle genuinely cares about the future of education in South Kingstown and has clearly demonstrated her dedication and commitment to achieve positive results for students. In my opinion, Michelle has served the community with distinction and will continue to do so when re-elected to serve again.

 

Maureen Cotter,

Jupiter, Florida

The author is a former member of the South Kingstown School Committee.

