Last Thursday, March 16, the North Kingstown Town Council held an all-day budget session in which the Council heard budget presentations from 13 town departments and enterprise funds. These budget presentations continued this past Monday night with budget presentations by three more departments.
Throughout these department-by-department budget presentations the Council asked department heads probing questions about their justifications for new budget requests. Thereafter, the council deliberated and unanimously voted to adopt the town manager’s preliminary budget, as amended.
The total proposed general fund budget is $117,516,757. Included in that is a $59,526,442 town contribution to the school department(3.93% increase) as well as a state aid to education contribution of $11,557,376 (0.0% increase). If approved, this budget will increase taxes approximately 2.1 percent.
The next step in this process is a public hearing on the budget. That is scheduled for Wednesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. at town hall (80 Boston Neck Road). After the public hearing, the Council will further deliberate and attempt to finalize our town budget on Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m. also at town hall.
It is my hope that this budget will maintain existing town services, make modest improvements to our infrastructure, and continue to provide support for quality schools all while minimizing tax and/or user fee increases in doing so.
Having said that, between now and April 24 is the time to provide public input into our town budget. Citizens can do so by either coming to our town council meetings (we also have a meeting on March 27 but the budget will not be on the agenda) or directly calling or emailing us to provide us with your feedback.
After this process is completed and our town budget is adopted, the Council and School Committee will pivot to analyze a potential bond to put before the electorate this year for much-needed capital projects. So, there is a lot going on in our community that I thought you should be made aware of now.
Gregory A. Mancini
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.