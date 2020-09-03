As a current School Committee member, I am beyond proud of the work that has been done under Superintendent Linda Savastano and Chair Stephanie Canter. At this time I would like to share with the community what has been accomplished. This School Committee:
created a streamlined plan for pre-K because research supports that preschool attendance leads to better engagement and learning down the road. Preschool will all be located at Wakefield School where there will be a better utilization of resources, including partnering with YMCA to expand to full day and better support working families.
requested that revenue sources become more diversified and that we utilize grants that specifically support learning goals. In some cases, this grant money previously sat unused for years. Recently Superintendent Savastano secured a grant for a total $349,992.
hired a more cost-effective attorney that is collaborative, avoids litigation, puts kids’ safety first, and has the trust of teachers. This is evident in the 3 year contract was approved this week. Teachers agreed to add another approximately 55 hours to their year, and also agreed to a rebuilt health care plan. The fiscal impact is significant;$1,000,000 in productivity each year alone.
completed a Superintendent search and subsequently appointed a Superintendent that teachers trust, improving overall teacher and staff morale which research has clearly shown to improve student outcomes.
voted to implement an Ethnic studies requirement which has strong correlation with improved attendance and GPA for at-risk groups.
voted for a complete district curriculum audit and redesign so South Kingstown will be more representative and culturally responsive.
voted to end of out of school suspensions which historically are given more to students of color.
voted to implement continuous anti-racism professional development for all district employees.
voted to embed anti-racism language in all union contracts.
along with the Superintendent redirected the facility plan from one that RIDE did not support to one that is centered in a learning vision, is embraced by RIDE, and has been identified as a project that will be eligible for a 50% reimbursement. Lead officials from RIDE have said that “our transformation has been exemplary”, that they “commend the entire team on the progress”, and that “the plans submitted reflect a real positive movement in the right direction!”
led the charge in identifying data regarding subgroups and looking at our district’s star ratings. Students with disabilities and those living in poverty have struggled more and more in our schools. RIDE relayed that these gaps were the reason our schools weren’t rated higher. The SC has insisted that data points that indicated that the gap was growing were brought to the forefront of conversations and that action steps were put in place to address the said gaps.
All of this work was done collaboratively and with the best interest of students in mind, all while being careful to use tax dollars as efficiently as possible. Chair Stephanie Canter and Superintendent Linda Savastano have been fearless leaders who are bringing South Kingstown Schools forward.
I humbly ask for your continued support,
Emily Cummiskey
Wakefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.