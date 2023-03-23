Budget season is here, and here in North Kingstown, the Town Council met this week with the School Committee to figure out how to fund the schools. There are many demands, and never enough money, of course, but there’s another party in the negotiation.
The state funds a lot of school district expenses for towns across the state. Some poorer towns have 80 percent or more of their budgets funded by the state. North Kingstown, being better off than a lot of others, gets around 20 percent. I looked at state education aid over the past 30 years and found some interesting facts.
In 2008, and again in 2009 and 2010, the state saw its income tax revenues fall dramatically in the aftermath of the financial crisis. But the state did not make up that loss by delaying the planned cut to the income tax for the wealthy. This was the “flat” tax cut of 2007, which was phased in over several years. Instead, Governor Carcieri and the General Assembly slashed state education aid. The state did not get back to the 2007 levels until 2014.
For those of us who lived through the 1970s and 1980s, inflation has been low for a long time, but it’s not negligible. Carcieri had held education aid down for some years already when the crisis hit. Correcting for inflation, it seems that 2003 was the high-water mark for state aid, and even today the state’s aid to local schools is still below that level by around $150 million. Next year, Governor McKee’s budget proposes raising state aid by ... two percent over this year. Anyone who has bought groceries recently might notice that inflation this past year has been greater than that.
This is all the more important for towns like North Kingstown. When state aid allocation was reformed in 2011, the new formula was more generous to the poorer towns in the state than it had been. This is a good thing, but there was no new money introduced to the system to make that adjustment; it was simply taken away from the wealthier towns over the next several years. One could protest that those towns should have just raised taxes to make up the difference. Perhaps so, but the towns were also limited by the Paiva-Weed limits on property tax increases, also a gift of the legislature.
Way back in the 1980s, under Governor DiPrete, the stated goal of both the Governor and the General Assembly was that the state was going to progress to funding 60 percent of local education expenses in order to hold down property taxes. After the banking crisis of 1991, Governor Sundlun abandoned that goal and these days, most districts would be delighted if the state even got to 40 percent.
I think this is valuable background for understanding the school budget developed by our town.
Please tell your state representative.
Tom Sgouros
North Kingstown
