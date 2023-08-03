Social media is especially damaging when false narratives are repeated, providing frequent misinformation. Narragansett has hired a top engineering firm to conduct a carrying capacity study for the Town Beach (NTB). The study is NOT simply focused on numbers of people on the beach. There are over 20 data products that will be provided, which will help with planning for erosion events, strategic dune replanting, sea level rise mitigation efforts, sand replenishment, etc. Social media sites, such as the “Our Town Narragansett” and “Narragansett Town Council Forum” pages on Facebook, continue to crucify the Town Council for approving the study, and site posts perpetuate a false narrative about its purpose. It will determine maximum carrying capacity for the beach, as it relates to several environmental and social parameters, water usage, and peoples’ enjoyment.
The overall goal of the study is to help inform future management and operations decisions and provide baseline data, as we face continued sea level rise, a shrinking beach, and increasing tourist pressure. These kinds of studies have been conducted by the engineering firm in several other states, but this is the first such study in RI. One of the false statements repeated often on the sites mentioned above is that The Army Corps of Engineers or the University of RI should have been contacted to do the study, making it seem as if the Town Council is wasting funds.
The poster apparently doesn’t understand the Army Corps’ work, for they would not take on such a study. The University of RI (URI) was contacted, and there was no one available with the necessary expertise to conduct the study (it was intimated in one post that URI didn’t think the study wasn’t important enough to conduct).
Another social media page that continues to post misinformation is “Saving RI Coastal Access.” It perpetually makes false and derogatory claims about the Narragansett Town Council, neighborhood associations, and residents. These false narratives are a galvanizing tool for the leaders of the site to “whip-up” their following. Narragansett goes well-beyond what is legally required of the town to welcome everyone to the NTB.
A promulgated myth is that the Town must allow all non-residents access because it received federal funds. This is inaccurate. All documents related to this are in the RI Department of Environmental Management files. The Town received a grant decades ago from the U.S. Department of the Interior to purchase the Canonchet Farm property. When the Town started using farm property (now called the West Lot) for beach parking, it was required to allow the public to park in this lot (and only that lot). The Town was also required to allow any person parking in West Lot to have beach access.
Therefore, Narragansett is only required to allow non-resident beach access to those parking in West Lot. Yet, it allows beach access to all people, regardless of whether they are residents or not or where they park. Kudos to Narragansett for allowing beach access for all, even though it is not required to do so.
The current Narragansett Town Council is the most effective Council that the town has had in years. Many important motions have been passed and lingering issues are being resolved. This Council is working with the RI Department of Environmental Management to remedy the Lighthouse Inn and parking issues in Galilee. This collaborative effort will get the job done, rather than alienating state authorities, as the combative attacks made by the two social media sites mentioned above have done. There are sensitive negotiations in play due to an ongoing litigation with the lessors of the property. This is work for the Town Council and Town Manager, not for combative private citizens who think they should be involved in the process.
This Council is also tackling the student rental issues and will be addressing short-term rentals, as many cities and towns in RI have done. The list of this Council’s accomplishments over the last 8 months since they took office exemplifies their commitment to Narragansett residents. They have also insisted that their meetings return to public access television. Please watch the Council meetings once they are on TV again so that you can see for yourself how this Council is operating. Don’t embrace misinformation and opinions of a few disgruntled people on social media, many of whom do not even live in Narragansett. Please educate yourself and form your own opinions.
Gail Scowcroft
Narragansett
