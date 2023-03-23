A few weeks ago we had the opportunity to tour North Kingstown’s Public Safety complex with Fire Chief Scott Kettelle and Police Captain John Urban. What we saw was worse than an embarrassment — it was a dysfunctional, inadequate space that needs to be replaced.
We saw peeling paint on walls and mold where incessant leaking has occurred for years despite repeated efforts to fix the problems. We saw garages that are not large enough to fit our modern day fire trucks. We saw rest quarters that jam four cots into a room meant for two, and provide no separate space for men and women. We saw multiple people working out of closets that have been converted to office space, and jail cells that look like something out of Dickens’ London.
Our town prides itself on being modern and efficient, and attracting top talent. To do that we need to invest in ourselves — in our facilities, our personnel and our training. Our employees and our residents deserve nothing less. Building a modern, effective Public Safety complex is not a “want” — it is a “need.”
Larry Mandel, Matt McCoy
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.