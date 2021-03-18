As the public health and financial crisis continues, many people are having a difficult time getting the services they need. Rhode Island has made strides in helping more people access health care, but too many of our neighbors, especially Black and Latino people, young people, and low-income folks, struggle with access to abortion.
I believe that all people deserve compassion and access to care, no matter who they are, how much money they have or the type of insurance they use.
Right now, there are policies on our books that take away health coverage for abortion for people who use Medicaid and state employees. We should eliminate the barriers that people face.
As a state we affirmed the right to abortion, but we need to make it real by getting rid of bans on health coverage for abortion that do nothing to improve health outcomes and in fact cause real harm.
We have a chance to take bold action. I am urging lawmakers to pass the “Equality in Abortion Coverage Act” (S267/H5787). This bill has broad support and is an important step forward to close the gaps in access.
Jennifer Lima
North Kingstown
