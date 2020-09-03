The five individuals elected to the South Kingstown Town Council are considered members “at-large,” or representing all voters – in theory, but since 2000, council majorities associated or aligned with the National Education Association of RI have given preference to the 400-500 members of that association’s two locals, NEASK and SKESP, over our students and our community.
The Democratic Party has been the majority party in RI since 1941, so the advantages of “endorsed” Democrats are formidable, support of public employee unions, exclusive use of extensive phone trees, email and mailing lists, and fundraising. When people queue up for one of the five coveted Democratic Party endorsements, it’s not first-come, first-served. No, these sought-after spots go to the connected and the malleable. Sometimes people who ran as unbranded independents in a prior election, as Abel Collins did in 2014 and Stephanie Canter in 2018, shape-shift two years later to garner one of the coveted “endorsed candidate” asterisks that you’ll see to the right of their names.
Hence, it takes someone unafraid of taking on the “machine” to beat this Goliath, someone like Deborah Bergner, who is running as an unendorsed Democrat. Deb ran for a council seat two years ago, finishing seventh, so she knows what she’s up against. She also knows that running is the only way to end this monopoly and bring honesty, empathy, and integrity back into the council chamber. Ms. Bergner isn’t using the council to get her ticket stamped, on the way to Smith Hill, as others have in the past. She’s laser-focused on the problems that the residents of this town face today, pandemic stressed families, struggling businesses, unemployment, and food and housing insecurity.
Rhode Island General Law § 16-7-23 governs a community’s requirement to adequately fund their public schools. You may have heard the terms “level funding” or “maintenance of effort” (MOE) before. If our district’s current 2020-21 student enrollment projection is correct, South Kingstown will have 2,800 students in our schools next week. It will mark our 19th consecutive yearly decline, which has seen our numbers drop by 36% or 1,600 students from our high of 4,400 in 2002. In 1998 § 16-7-23 was amended for districts like SK by adding, a community which has a decrease in enrollment may compute maintenance of effort on a per pupil rather than on an aggregate basis when determining its local contribution.
So, how many times have our town councils used that change in the law to help control our cost per student? Stumped? Well, here’s a hint, it’s less than the number 1. That’s right, zero - as in never. If this law had been applied beginning in 2002, it could have saved taxpayers from 63 to 165 million dollars.
South Kingstown desperately needs new leadership. You can help make that happen by voting for Deb Bergner in the Democratic primary, by mail-in ballot or at the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Deb needs to finish in the Top-5 to get on the ballot in November’s General Election. Unendorsed Democratic candidates like Ms. Bergner, and three others seeking seats on our school committee, need the support of unaffiliated (independent) voters like myself to get there. We cannot sit this one out. They’re counting on us.
Dorald W. Beasley
Kingston
