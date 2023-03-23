The new South Kingstown municipal aggregation program offers the possibility of savings to homeowners on their electric bills, if done right. But we need a full understanding of what we’re getting into.
There are three areas that need to be addressed. Simplify the math, give the full story on renewables, and explain the security behind the town’s contract with the supplier.
First, the math. Residential customers on average use roughly 7 megawatt-hours (MWH) per year. If they can save 1¢/kWh, that’s $10/MWH, or $1/MWH for every 0.1¢/kWh saved. So if the program saves 0.4¢/kWh over 6 months, the savings are 7 x $4 x ½year = $14. Simple enough?
Next, the town’s literature implies that your commitment to renewable energy and reducing “carbon pollution” is all about spending money on RECs (renewable energy credits). These are legislatively-created credits, separate from the project’s energy (unbundled RECs). They cannot light your house or power your refrigerator.
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions requires new construction or enhanced conservation that reduces fossil fuel use. Buying unbundled RECs from an existing renewable project that could be over 20 years old accomplishes … well, nothing.
What the town doesn’t tell you is that legislative mandates have required the state’s regulated electric utility to buy power from a variety of new renewable projects, and you are already paying for that power, far into the future, regardless of whether you buy Last Resorts Service. These projects include the very, very expensive 30 MW Block Island Wind, the 400 MW offshore Revolution Wind, the 80 MW Copenhagen Wind in NY, and the 49.5 MW Gravel Pit Solar in CT, to name a few.
Here’s the advice one consultant to large industrial and commercial customers (LevelTen Energy) gives its clients: “unbundled RECs don’t have as positive an environmental impact because they don’t lead to new renewable energy being generated and merely represent a re-shuffling of the existing renewable energy supply on the market today.”
So if you want to be sure that your money actually reduces fossil fuel use, perhaps you should look a bit closer to home — add some insulation, install solar panels, tune your furnace and car, keep your tires properly inflated, and so on.
Finally, a very important issue in energy markets is financial assurance of supply contracts. Savvy buyers demand their contracted supply be provided at the agreed-upon price, and they secure that contract financially. The utility Last Resorts supply is secured by such means as parental guaranties, letters of credit, and cash.
What, precisely, does the town’s program have for financial assurance from its supplier, and how does the level of that assurance compare to utility supply? Perhaps most important, if the town’s supplier fails, is the town obligated to backstop the program at the stated price?
Michael Hachey
South Kingstown
