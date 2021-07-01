I am writing about a serious issue facing our town—the future of the 5-acre Lighthouse Inn site in the heart of Galilee. The neglect of the Lighthouse Inn by the developer PRI X and RI DEM’s management of this lease is an escalating issue. The Town questions why RI DEM allowed PRI X to default on material terms of their lease agreement. The property now sits abandoned while they continue to submit low-intensity development plans centered exclusively on surface parking. The Town wishes the site to be more intensively developed with a quality real estate development proposal. We are open to a mix of uses. The town and stakeholders are against this proposed surface parking lot.
I am asking for Gov. Dan McKee’s help to address this matter and would like to meet to discuss steps to ensure that this important 5-acre site is developed to its fullest potential. Ultimately, PRI X seeks to demolish this neglected property with the perceived intent of using the property as a 5-acre surface parking lot. The town’s comprehensive master plan and the will of stakeholders are against an exclusive parking lot and would prefer this 5-acre site to be more intensively developed.
Following multiple work sessions, we appear to be at an impasse with regard to a reasonable critical path for development of this site. Perhaps the best option is to deny renewal of their current option years (given their default of their lease terms) and solicit a public request for proposals (RFP) for more intensive use that is consistent with the Galilee Special District Plan.
While I have been vocally critical of the development proposals, I really want to work constructively with the state on this matter to ensure we get a quality development that contributes to the character of our historic fishing village. There could also be future opportunities for a public-private partnership. To that end, we might consider structuring a RFP in a similar way that properties are advertised in the I-195 district—they used a form-based approach that specifies a minimum and maximum density with prescribed site plan requirements.
Ewa M Dzwierzynski
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.