For those who are tired of partisan politics in non-partisan offices, I am your candidate! I am running for Narragansett Town Council as unaffiliated with any political party. I want to run on my own ideals and convictions, being a representative of the entire community, and not tied to satisfying a political platform by either party. Especially since the Town Council is a non-partisan position. I am fiscally conservative, but this does not mean that I will be neglectful of all the wonderful programs and services that the town can and should provide to its citizens. Socially I would consider myself more liberal. Those are my own ideologies in general. However, as a Town Council member any decision I make will be based on careful research, planning, and conversation. As a scientist I believe that informed decision making is critical, and it is a fundamental value of mine. Anything less is irresponsible. I want to restore honesty, integrity, and trust to our Town Council. If you believe party politics do not belong in our local offices then I ask for your support. I want to serve YOU Narragansett, and no one else.
Michael Millen Jr.
Narragansett
The author is a candidate for Narragansett Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.