Peace Dale lost a treasured landmark last week as the mature spruce tree in the Peace Dale rotary was horribly disfigured. A group of people wanting to “clean up” the rotary vandalized the tree, removing six feet of its lowest branches in order to place a wrapping of small white lights. This group not only destroyed the character of the tree, but they left elongated stubs and torn branches in their place.
As it stands at the intersection of two state roads, it was not protected by the town tree ordinance. It is a shame that these people cannot be prosecuted for the public damage that they have done: desecrating a village landmark, and reducing it to a virtual mockery of arboriculture.
At this point, it would be best to finish the removal of the tree, and start anew. Accompanying the replacement should be some protective language allowing only the Town’s tree warden the authority for maintenance of the new tree. What was once the “Welcome to Peace Dale” tree is now a civic joke, spoiled by a group of vigilantes who knew nothing about tree care or tree maintenance, and who were not granted the authority by anyone to do what they did. They should be ashamed.
David Flanders
South Kingstown
