During the past 18 months, social distancing, masking and staying home have had some good and not-so-good consequences.
The not-so-good is that people have avoided donating blood, leading to a shortage. Blood transfusions are vital in treating certain medical conditions that can result in a low blood count: cancer treatments, childbirth, blood cell disorders, trauma, and other illnesses. Especially along the coast, summer time can also bring an increase in traumas related to the outdoor activities such as boating, biking, and car accidents.
Westerly Hospital transfuses four units of blood every day, assisting in the care of 40-50 patients each month. Maintaining an adequate supply of blood is critically important and we need your help.
For now, our hospital supplies are adequate – Westerly’s blood bank keeps a close eye on our inventory, especially for type O+ blood, the most common blood type, but blood has an expiration date, so we are always in need of more donations. One unit of donated blood provides not only red blood cells, but also platelets and plasma, all of which are potentially life-saving.
As post-pandemic activities resume let us not make a shortage of blood another pandemic statistic. To donate blood in Rhode Island, please visit www.ribc.org/ways-give/donate-blood/ or call 800-283-8385. It takes less than 30 minutes to give a pint of blood.
Every blood donor is a life saver. Be a hero, save a life.
Oliver Mayorga &
Victoria Reyes
Westerly
