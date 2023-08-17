Imagine that a child you know seems to be in distress. Maybe there are no obvious signs of abuse, such as injuries or the child talking about abuse perpetrated against them, but you can tell something is not right, that something is causing this child stress, pain, fear and anguish.
I would like to think that most people in this situation would report their suspicions of possible child abuse, but as we have seen with several tragic child fatalities and near-fatalities in the recent past, the hellish situations that too many children are experiencing are going unreported, leading to tragedy and finger pointing about what could have been done to prevent such awful circumstances.
The answer to this serious problem is simple — if you see something or if you suspect something, for the sake of the child, report the situation to the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF). You don’t have to investigate it, that’s up to the professionals. Report it.
Did you know that under current state law, every single adult in Rhode Island, not just doctors or educators, is required to report suspected child abuse? All of us are required by law to report suspected abuse. All of us. In fact, under the law, Rhode Islanders are required to report known or suspected cases of child abuse and/or neglect to DCYF within 24 hours of becoming aware of such abuse. And child abuse can take many forms, including physical, sexual, medical or emotional abuse, physical endangerment, deprivation of basic needs, educational neglect, emotional conflict or psychological neglect.
One does not need to be a family member or in a position that is responsible for the child’s welfare, such as a teacher, coach or guardian, to report suspected abuse. To report abuse, one only needs to suspect that a child is in danger or is hurting. Make no mistake about it, by taking this course of action, a child’s life could be saved.
If you see something, if you suspect something, even if you can just sense that something is not right with a child, call 1-800-RI-CHILD (1-800-742-4453) and report your suspicions. Children will continue to be abused in Rhode Island unless we all acknowledge our responsibility to stop child abuse when it presents itself in our daily lives.
Too many children have been injured and/or killed in our state and it is up to each one of us to report instances of abuse before it is too late. It is up to all of us to help and protect children who face and endure through the horrific reality of child abuse.
