Like senior classes all across the country, the South Kingstown High School Senior Class of 2021 has had a senior year like no other. The COVID pandemic cut short their junior year and has continued to put a damper on so many experiences and traditions that usually define the end of a high school journey at SKHS, including junior prom and the SKPades variety show.
Music, sports and clubs of all kinds have adjusted to this new normal and the kids have all made the most of it, but the truth is they miss celebrating and spending time together as a class. With incredible support from the class advisors, Amanda Varone and Mary Kutcher, the senior class parents have come together with input and creative ideas from the students and started to plan safe events in order to send the Class of 2021 off with memories to last a lifetime. We surprised them in February with “Love a Senior” bags filled with goodies donated by our amazing local businesses. They have already enjoyed a night of ice skating in Providence and a Polar Plunge at East Matunuck Beach, and we have many more activities planned in the coming months. These celebrations are taking place following all COVID restrictions.
Since SKPades is the largest fundraiser (typically bringing in $12-14k) and many smaller events that add to the class treasury were also canceled, the Class of 2021 was left with almost no money to host these events. Most notably, we are raising money so that they can have a senior prom. The kids have been brainstorming ideas for how to make this happen safely while still being able to put on those prom gowns (many purchased but unworn from junior year) and tuxes and enjoy a festive, fun and exciting time as decades of classes have done before them.
We know this year is anything but typical, so we have asked our wonderful parents, grandparents, friends and community members to contribute whatever they can in order to give this special class a special send-off. We are so grateful to the over 100 people who have contributed so far, as well as the local businesses who have donated gift cards, water and snacks! Donations came from Java Madness, Sweenor’s, Shaw’s, Bagelz, Colvitto’s Pizza and Bakery and our local Dunkin Donuts.
We are now reaching out to the greater South Kingstown community with a campaign to contribute $21 to the SKHS Class of 2021 in order to raise a bit more for some other fun activities we have planned! Please join us in our effort to create these special moments and leave the Class of 2021 with positive memories and silver linings from this challenging year.
Checks can be made payable to SKHS Class of 2021 and mailed to:
SKHS attn: Jennifer Gelineau
215 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
Or you can log on to our Go Fund Me page to contribute: GoFundMe.com: SKHS 2021 Celebrate the Seniors
If you have any questions we can be reached at SK2021Celebrates@gmail.com. We also have a Facebook page where you can see pictures and hear more about what we have planned. The page is SKHS 2021 Celebrate the Seniors.
Thank you in advance for your help in making these events come to life!
Raissa Mosher, Cari Gutelius
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.