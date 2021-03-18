Charlestown, RI (02880)

Today

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.