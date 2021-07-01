As we all draw a deep breath and cross our fingers for a summer of good news about the pandemic, I write to publicly praise the staff of the North Kingstown Free Library. From the first days of the pandemic in March, 2020, until today, the library staff have done their very best to reach out to their patrons, to continue a long tradition of exceptional service, and to maintain the good spirits of all the people they meet.
Like so many places, the library closed on March 16, 2020. Plans to provide services in new ways began immediately. By the middle of May, the staff had launched the curbside pick-up program. Brown bags of books, DVDs, and audio books were pulled from the shelves, placed in a brown bag, and left at the front of the library for pickup at designated times. While curbside was in use, alterations took place inside the building. Plexiglas went up and cleaning supplies were in constant use. By May, express services were available inside the meeting room. In July, residents could come into the meeting room to browse books and videos and services steadily increased. In September 2020, the public was welcomed back into the entire building and now the library is back to its regular schedule.
Our needs changed during the year. Part of that included the need, while at home so much more, to be entertained, informed, kept in touch. The library staff, town employees with special skills in just those areas, met those needs with diligence and enthusiasm. Bravo!
Liz Suvari,
North Kingstown
