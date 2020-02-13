Richard August’s letter in the Independent’s January 30 edition both outraged and appalled me. Outrage that he would attack 14-year old Greta Thunberg for “scolding” the world’s political leaders for inaction on climate change. I was appalled by August’s lack of understanding of how the pursuit of science works and his inaccurate interpretation of history.
Science is a discipline of constant evaluation and re-evaluation. No finding is absolute for all time or immune to review in light of additional information that survives scientific peer review. However, when 97% of the experts are in agreement and the stakes are so high, it is foolish to risk the health and well-being of our children and grandchildren to vested powers. These national and international powers have short-term financial concerns and agendas. Miss Thunberg’s plea is valid if we are to maintain the health of our planet. August’s criticism of computer models as non-science ignores the fact that these mathematical models are driven on the basis of thousands of empirical observations by trained atmospheric scientists throughout the world using well-established techniques.
August’s contention that the astronomer Copernicus’ scientific findings that the earth revolved around the sun contradicted “scientific fact” of the time ignores the Church’s suppression (often under the pain of death) of any view that challenged its teachings. The Church called the shots, not the scientists of the time. Consider Galileo.
August claimed that scientist Paul Ehrlich’s 1968 warning of a world-wide famine was a false prediction. Fortunately, subsequent major scientific advances in growing super crop grains like rice, helped avoid the predicted famine. However, human populations continue to rise at an alarming rate and the jury is still out on whether Ehrlich’s prediction will yet come to pass.
Lastly, August’s criticism of Gov. Raimondo’s goal towards renewable resources ignores the fact that electricity generated from solar and wind sources can and is being stored. Science now has the task of further improving battery storage capability and transmission grid efficiency to ensure that renewable resources are available “when the sun don’t shine and the wind don’t blow”.
Steven C. Schimmel
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.