Let’s talk toilets.
Maybe it’s not top of mind, but it’s worth knowing how the Town of South Kingstown got ours to work again.
My morning kicked off with clogged toilets throughout the house. Anxious calls to sewer experts brought a rooter-pro to my door. The hard-working fellow worked in climate-change, sweltering heat for hours with his army of rooter machines and ‘snakes’ but to no avail. He determined the backup was deep down in the town’s sewer in front of our house.
This subject may be banal but there is a message down the drainpipe. So the rooter pro and I called the Town of South Kingstown where a kindly lady transferred me to the Public Works department. Since it was lunchtime, I left a message figuring the sands in the hourglass would flip a dozen times before anyone would call me back.
Wrong. Minutes later a most helpful town official called, and my rooter pro explained why he believed the problem was not at the homeowner’s dwelling but at the town’s sewer.
“Well send some folks,” said the pleasant department official.
“Great,” I said, “could that possibly still be today?”
“Today?” she replied. “We’ll be there within the hour.”
Twenty minutes later a team from the Town of South Kingstown Public Works Department arrived. Let me boil down two days of their efforts by saying that the town’s team worked tirelessly. They tried to clear the block with powerful water pressure hoses on portable trucks holding gallons of water. They removed manhole covers to run through-the-drainpipe camera equipment to find the culprit. They brought in a subcontractor who temporarily got the line flowing again so our toilets cleared — a thing you and I take for granted … until the day comes when we can’t take it for granted.
Bottom line: our toilets worked but the town still had to identify and remedy the mystery blockage, or the problem would reoccur.
At crack of dawn next morning, town engineers and specialists traced the culprit to a pipe beneath the street we live on. A team arrived to remove and replace a stubborn sewer cap with rusted bolts. Next came a truck carrying a backhoe that dug up the street and trenched deep for access to our sewer lines. Besides a new manhole cover, they rebuilt much of the deteriorated sewer hole itself. Other pros came to be ensure, for safety reasons, the team knew where the gas, lines ran … and the electric and water lines were as well.
I’m no rocket scientist but I began to get that the tax dollars I moan about do a lot more than pay to plow a street. I look with newfound awe at the town employees I’ve taken for granted for years. The town staff that came were consistently pleasant and went out of their way to keep us informed about the construction that happened so quickly before our eyes.
I’m no Mary Poppins and I suppose I’ll still groan when the next town tax or town sewer bill hits my mailbox. But I’ll never again take for granted what it pays for or what it takes to keep a town running smoothly — the experts, the staff, not to mention the expensive, specialized equipment. I’m not easy to impress, but I’m impressed. To be honest, I have to consider my town taxes a good deal –maybe even a bargain.
I. Michael Grossman
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.