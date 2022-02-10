Every child in Rhode Island deserves to go to a school that is safe, warm, dry, and equipped for 21st-century learning.
In 2018, I co-chaired the state’s School Building Task Force that brought together educators, experts, and community stakeholders to develop a once-in-a-generation plan to rebuild Rhode Island’s schools.
In just four years, our plan has allocated funding to repair or replace 180 school buildings across 28 districts in Rhode Island. These schools serve more than 100,000 students annually and the projects to fix them have created more than 28,000 jobs.
Since 2018, nearly $20 million of state funding has been granted to Narragansett and North Kingstown to make critical improvements to over a dozen schools benefitting more than 5,200 students annually. Narragansett will upgrade Narragansett Elementary and Middle Schools as well as modernize and expand Narragansett High School. North Kingstown voters overwhelmingly approved a $13.5 million proposal in 2018 that includes renovations to Davisville Middle School, several elementary schools, and sports facilities that complement the new, state-of-the-art North Kingstown High School that serves as a model for surrounding communities.
Despite this progress, there are still thousands of children across Rhode Island attending schools that are old, unsafe, and poorly equipped. We need to continue prioritizing school modernization until all students in Rhode Island are attending schools that are safe, warm, and built for 21st-century learning.
I recently introduced legislation along with sponsors Sen. Hanna Gallo, Sen. Sandra Cano, and Rep. Brandon Potter to allow for even more communities around the East Bay and across Rhode Island to share in Rhode Island’s progress on school construction over the coming years. This legislation will include a $300-million statewide bond proposal for voters to consider on the 2022 ballot, as well as the continuation of incentive funding for early childhood education facilities, career and technical education facilities, and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) facilities.
In addition to the continuation of these programs, our legislation includes funding for additional key priorities. Our bill includes significant incentives for energy efficiency and renewable energy improvements to public school buildings, in keeping with the state’s Act on Climate goals to achieve a net-zero emission economy. Our legislation also includes incentives for school districts to employ local contractors and minority business enterprises on school construction projects, to help ensure that when the state spends money on school construction work, it is Rhode Island businesses and workers that benefit.
By approving this funding now, we can continue our progress delivering the schools that Rhode Island students deserve and avoid the higher costs of having to build new schools in the future.
We must continue our momentum and invest in the next generation so that all Rhode Island children are safe in school and prepared to thrive in the years that follow. We’re off to a great start, but we must keep going until we finish the job for Rhode Island students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.