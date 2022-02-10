On Jan. 24 of this year the Narragansett Citizens Finance Committee undertook the difficult task of correcting Voter Initiative #1 approved in the election on Nov. 2020. Its purpose was to stop Narragansett’s sale of the ‘Belmont’ building by requiring voters to approve sales of Narragansett real property.
Inadvertently the drafters failed to insert the word “real” in front of the word “property.” “Real” is defined as land and buildings, whereas “property” is a generic term applying to all items in the Town Property Register. As result of this, Narragansett cannot sell items like used police cars, fire trucks, and other equipment without voter approval because title cannot pass to purchasers without a vote by the public. We are losing considerable sums of money as well as the space needed to store these items. These items are classified as “moveable property.”
We need about 1,500 registered Narragansett voters on a petition by August 1, 2022 in order to get a 2022 Voter Initiative on the ballot for Fall 2022 elections. We know this is inherently a difficult task. We are asking for many others—including Democratic and Republican Town Committees, Library Board, Friends of the Library, Narragansett Chamber of Commerce, and every other Narragansett organization to join us to add the word “real” in the quest of.
Richard Vangermeersch
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.