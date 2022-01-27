The South Kingstown Zoning Board was set to hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 to consider an application from the Union Fire District. The purpose of the application is for relief from a town ordinance regarding the size of the property in Matunuck currently occupied by a fire station. In addition to a new fire station, the plan is to house a town EMS unit in its own, separate station on the property if the town council approves. The fire district plans to raze the current station and build a new one on the site of the existing station.
The plans for this site by our two redundant governments raise several questions:
The fire district saw a need in 1978 to build a fire station on Matunuck Schoolhouse Rd. and house a pumper truck there. It has been in operation for 44 years. Current plans call for the pumper truck to be removed from the neighborhood for the period of construction for the new station, which the district estimates will be 6-8 months. Using the current location of the Matunuck station as a reference point, the nearest fire stations are Snug Harbor, which is two “U” turns on Rte. 1 and 3.7 miles away; Tuckertown, which is 1 “U” turn on Rte. 1 and 4 miles away, and the Charlestown/Cross Mills Fire District station at 4258 Old Post Rd., which is 4.7 miles away. Obviously, in the absence of the Matunuck based fire engine, an increase in fire response time will result for the surrounding area. This appears to create liability and negligence issues for the redundant fire district and town governments. If a different site is selected for a new station housing both fire and EMS apparatus, there would be no need to remove the pumper truck from the neighborhood during construction. Residents would not be exposed to the danger and risk of not having fire apparatus in their neighborhood for 6-8 months.
Since we appear to be on course to build two separate stations to house fire and EMS apparatus in Matunuck, this will bring the total number of fire and EMS stations in South Kingstown to 13 and counting. One has to ask, where are we going? What are we doing? What are the future plans and goals for EMS and fire, defined by either redundant government separately, or both governments cooperatively, if there are any? How much additional financial burden can the taxpayers of this town be asked to bear to run these two independent and repetitive governments? The two fire districts in South Kingstown raise $4.5 million annually in property taxes, from taxpayers and payments in lieu of taxes from the University of Rhode Island. The majority of these funds are squandered on duplicate and even triplicate government administrative operations (that are simultaneously being performed at town hall), and an overabundance of fire suppression equipment that this town does not need. At the same time, the town operated EMS department is attempting to provide service to a 60 square mile town whose residents called for EMS assistance 3800 times in 2021. This is being done with only two patient transport vehicles, on a $2 million budget, with 5 EMS personnel on duty.
Why do we need a total of 13 stations, when:
Coventry, the largest town in the state, has 6 stations (14 personnel on duty 24/7).
North Kingstown has 5 stations (17 personnel on duty 24/7).
Aquidneck Island, including Portsmouth, Middletown, and the city of Newport has 5 stations total (35 personnel on duty 24/7).
The need to replace the Matunuck station should be seen as an opportunity to upgrade and improve an existing facility by relocating it to a more suitable location, one that is not in a residential neighborhood, not near the elementary school, and one that is closer to Rte. 1. Why would the fire district go ahead with building a new station on the site of the existing station, when not only the town EMS chief but even the fire district’s own chief stated in public at a recent town council meeting that the present location “is not ideal?” The new station will exist for generations. Doesn’t it make sense to do what is necessary now to build a single new building, for both agencies, in the proper location? The proper location is on Matunuck Beach Rd. near to Rte. 1. This matter is of such importance to the town in terms of emergency response efficiency and effectiveness now and in the future that condemnation under the right of eminent domain for privately owned property in the vicinity must be considered. One quarter to one-half acre of land is all that is required.
Perhaps it is time for the town to commission a study of the emergency services system in South Kingstown by a firm that specializes in fire department and EMS systems analysis. Two such firms are: Massachusetts Municipal Association, 3 Center Plaza, Suite 610, Boston, MA 02108; and Emergency Services Consulting International, 4795 Meadow Wood Lane, Suite 110, Chantilly, VA 20151. A detailed plan for the future from a firm which specializes in this field makes more sense than simply adding yet another station to an already bloated and uncoordinated system. Taxpayers in South Kingstown deserve no less.
David Laudati
South Kingstown
