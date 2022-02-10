Calling for Volunteers!
The Town of South Kingstown will be celebrating its 300th Anniversary (1723-2023) next year. The Town Council has appointed a steering committee to plan and implement multiple commemorative year-long programs, projects, and events for the town’s anniversary milestone. Through a year-long array of diverse programs, the committee will highlight the town’s rich past and treasures, celebrate the achievements of its people, and create a legacy of memorable, philanthropic, and creative opportunities for its residents and visitors alike. At the end of the anniversary, we hope that there will be a greater understanding and appreciation of what makes South Kingstown truly special.
To help make this anniversary milestone fantastic, we are asking for community volunteers to assist the committee with planning, organizing, fundraising, researching, marketing, and much more!
If you would like to join us, or have any suggestions for the committee, please email Joanne Esposito at townhall@southkingstownri.com by March 1, 2022.
Here’s to a fabulous and memorable 300th Anniversary!
Joanne Esposito
Wakefield
The author is the chairperson of the SK 300th Anniversary Steering Committee.
