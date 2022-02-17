I am surprised at how much of an issue the new Narragansett Library continues to be. The library passed in two separate elections with at least 67 percent in favor of replacing the old location. Now that the library design is progressing there are some that say they are in the dark as to funding and design. Laurie Kelly, president of the library board, gave a very detailed presentation of both at a January town council meeting, which is available for viewing on YouTube. Also new brochures that illustrate the floor plan are available at the library to keep residents informed.
A recent letter to the editor claimed why do we need to replace the present “award winning” building. On this particular issue I would like to repeat that the building was not the state winner for the Reader’s Digest Nicest Places in America 2019. I nominated the library staff to represent the state of Rhode Island in this national contest. It was the library staff’s dedication and enthusiasm to provide excellent library services to the town of Narragansett that resulted in being the state winner for Rhode Island. Actually the Reader’s Digest said, “ the Narragansett public library is so unassuming that you might drive right by it’s you didn’t know what you were looking for”. So people won the contest not a building.
So for this reason we need to move forward and support the library staff, library board, town council, and the town staff in making the new library happen now. We need to accept that costs are up for whatever the reason. To maintain as much of the original library plan as possible more financial help is needed Presently there have been many generous donations to the library. The reality is, due to rising costs more funds are needed. So if you have had the item ‘donate to the library fund’ on your to-do list, now is the time to do so. Tax deductible donations of any amount can be made to the Save Our Library Campaign. You can call or drop into the library for a brochure outlining how donations can be made.
Narragansett is full of wonderful people and places. Let’s add a beautiful, new library to it.
Suzan Amoruso
Narragansett
