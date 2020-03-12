On the evening of Wednesday, March 4, the Elks Lodge in Wakefield was abuzz with activity surrounding the South Kingstown CARES Adult Spelling Bee. This is the 15th year CARES has held the event, an evening of friendly but fierce competition that brings together spellers from our local schools and all corners of our community.
Fourteen reams competed for the title of champions including; Curtis Corner Middle School, Broad Rock Middle School, Matunuck Elementary School, Peace Dale Elementary School, The South Kingstown School Committee, The Elks Lodge, The Miss Spellers, The Queen Bees, The Honey Bees, Java Madness, Marinelli & Sons Electric, DiStefano Brothers Construction, Clean Rite Cleaning and Restoration, and Career Construction. This year Java Madness buzzed to the top of the hive for first place, edging out second place winners from Peace Dale Elementary School and the School Committee who took third place.
The South Kingstown CARES Board of Directors and Staff would like to thank our hosts of the evening; Kim Mather, retired principal of West Kingston Elementary who emceed the event and Gina Masiello, director of curriculum, for being our Queen Bee. Our distinguished judges included, Linda Savastano, superintendent of SK Schools, Nancy Burroughs, a founding member of the SK CARES organization, and Peggy Noble, a retired SK teacher and CARES mentor. We’d also like to extend our thanks to Kathy Eagan, retired principal from Broad Rock Middle School, Lynn Dougherty, retired principal from Wakefield Elementary School, Jenn Enck, principal from West Kingston Elementary School and Deborah Kelso, SK Town Councilor for lending a hand during the event.
This event wouldn’t have been possible without team sponsorships from the participants as well as raffle donations from many local businesses. Special sponsors of the event include; Belmont Market, Graphic Expressions, The Elks Lodge, Dennis Moffitt Painting, Ocean State Endodontics, Wakefield Pediatrics, DeQuattro Orthodontics, Dave’s Market, Matunuck Oyster Bar, Becki Donnell from Berkshire Hathaway, Bowse Builders, South County Sand & Gravel, Sweenor’s Chocolates, Tase-Rite, Sweet Althea’s, West Bay Gourmet, Shaw’s, Two Ten Oyster Bar, Maggie Hayes-Cote, and Martone Inc., whose generosity helped make this year’s Spelling Bee a great success. All funds raised go directly to the volunteer programs South Kingstown CARES coordinates.
SK CARES is a vital part of the community, helping both students and teachers throughout the South Kingstown School District through our four core programs: Classroom Volunteers, Mentoring, Homework Club and assisting at the SKHS Career and College Center. Last school year, over 325 volunteers gave thousands of hours in classrooms at our 4 elementary schools, 2 middle schools, the inclusionary preschool program and at South Kingstown High School. Our after-school Homework Club program provided support for students in the elementary and middle schools and our Mentor Program paired students of all ages with a caring, supportive role model.
We are grateful to all who participated in this year’s Spelling Bee and to those who came out to cheer on the spellers. The continued support of our community and the district helps us make a difference one child at a time. For more information about how to get involved with SK CARES and the South Kingstown public schools as a volunteer or a mentor, visit skcares.org or call 360-1304.
Kristen Samponaro
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.