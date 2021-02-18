So many taxpayers are having trouble paying their bills that we must all vote “no” in March for the $400,000,000 spending bill proposed by the rich politicians.
Does everyone understand that we and our children must pay for this? It’s like a mortgage and must be paid by future taxation. Governor Raimondo (with a net worth in the millions) supports this crazy spending. If you don’t vote this down, our leaders will just continue their crazy spending habits forever – and it will be your fault for not sending them a message. Please hold off more taxation until the viruses are gone.
Stanley Wojciechowski
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.