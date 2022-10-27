I urge my neighbors in Rhode Island Senate District 36 to support our incumbent Alana DiMario for a second term representing us on Smith Hill.
In the past two years, Alana has been tireless in her efforts to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders and assure that our state stands ready with the educational, physical, social, and sustainable industrial infrastructures it needs to move confidently into a successful future. I cannot say enough good things about Alana. We are very lucky to have her.
Edward J. Renehan Jr.
North Kingstown
