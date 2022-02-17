Do you want the league of women voters candidate forums to return?
Since the 1960’s, the League of Women Voters have sponsored and held candidate forums for Narragansett and South Kingstown. At that time, the League was known as the Narragansett-South Kingstown chapter. As membership dwindled in this area, the League relocated to Westerly and became the League of Women Voters South County. We continue to sponsor and hold candidate forums in Westerly. However, due to a lack of people power in Narragansett and South Kingstown, we looked toward other options in 2020, and provided a Voter’s Guide in this local newspaper with profiles of the candidates and their positions.
Attending or watching a Candidate Forum is one of the best ways to prepare for casting your ballot. These forums help voters become informed and learn about the candidates. They also provide an opportunity to ask questions of the candidate, as those we vote into office will make important decisions that affect you, your family and your community. Democracy works best when its citizens are engaged and are well informed!
While we have not been physically visible in the community, we have received many requests to revive the live forums that we hosted and were widely attended and viewed on the League’s YouTube channel. We would like to honor those requests but can only do so with community participation. Time to prepare for the Forums that are scheduled in the Fall, is running out. Action is needed now. We are asking that community members to assist us. This can be achieved in several ways.
First, we need help to set up the forums so that they run smoothly. We need timekeepers, greeters, helpers to prepare the area for the candidates, and volunteers who are willing to be present to assist in a number of ways.
Second, we need to compile a number of questions for the candidates. Members of the community are the best resources for this task. They are aware of the issues that have arisen in their area.
Of course, we would welcome area citizens to join the South County League. However, you need not join to help us, just be willing to help to provide the best possible outcome for your community and your town.
The question is: Do You Want the League of Women Voters Candidate Forums to Return?
If you are interested in the League, or interested in helping to revive the forum in your area, you may contact me at martonechristine@gmail.com. Please visit us on Facebook at League of Women Voters—South County and like us.
