Ellen Waxman possesses two traits which set her apart from many of her contemporaries and which should be valued in any elected official: she asks tough questions and looks at issues objectively.
I met Ellen a few years ago, when she was serving on the Town Council. At that time, the Council and community were grappling with the challenges related to the Old Library and I attended several of the meetings to participate in the dialog. While some Council members staked-out positions early in the process, Ellen relentlessly sought-out data, authoritative sources and long-forgotten documents to frame the debate in the proper historical context, helping to ensure that the Council and the community were afforded with every possible fact. I ultimately agreed with Ellen, that it was not in the public interest for the town to sell valuable public property for pennies on the dollar.
Through the lens of this issue, from the moment I met Ellen, it was clear to me that she was a woman of principle. She was not concerned about lining her own pocket. She did not have an “agenda.” She was not afraid to expose potential improprieties and to ask the tough questions that nobody else was asking.
I support Ellen because she is someone I trust to do what is in the best interest of our community and for the rest of Rhode Island. I have no doubt she will work hard and that she will fulfill her duties as a Rhode Island State Senator with honor and integrity.
Aaron Rome
Saunderstown
