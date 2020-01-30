I just heard AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” and that song definitely fits for the current and future Town of Narragansett’s debt structure. I read Mr. Stanley W’s recent letter to the editor regarding Narragansett’s current debt and I agree with him. Higher property taxes are inevitable!
This will cause a pushing out of long-term residents on a fixed incomes who won’t be able to afford to live here, and it’s sad. Is this the “library proponents” proposal for urban renewal? Similar to what Gilbane got the Town of Narragansett to agree to in their “urban renewal” proposal years ago and then did something completely different? Wake up people of Narragansett! It’s trying to happen again! Why is the Gilbane building (which that prior rogue Town Council bought with “emergency funds” and NOT the bond, I might add) being forced down Narragansett taxpayers’ throats and pockets? Who’s really benefiting?
Oh and by-the-way, what’s going to happen to it with the “rising” ocean very close by?
Carl Ehmann
Narragansett
