Over the past few months there have been a number of comments trying to characterize people that want to stop this plan as people that just hate to pay taxes, conservatives, old people not wanting to support education, people that just don’t get it, etc. These statements are absolutely ridiculous.
People just don’t like to pay taxes, well in my 62 years I have never heard anyone, ever, say “oh boy I can’t wait to see what new tax I have to pay today. I sure hope it’s a big one.” The fact is no one likes to pay taxes, but by far the majority knows we all have to pay taxes to live in our society. What people don’t like is wasteful spending. Most everyone works hard for their money and has to watch their own pennies. We should expect our elected leaders to have to do the same thing.
Conservatives just want to keep their money. Well there is nothing wrong with this thought. Many liberals have the same thought. Again no one wants money to be wasted. We all work hard for our money and don’t mind paying taxes but they want it spent wisely.
Old people don’t want to support education. Old people have worked their entire lives. Retired people have worked their entire lives hoping they have done things right so they aren’t a financial burden to their family or have to rely on government assistance. Most old people live on a fixed income and don’t have the luxury of being able to get cost of living increases that are higher than what our taxes go up. They aren’t against paying taxes, they are against wasteful spending. If they have to watch their pennies so should government.
People that just don’t get it. People that don’t go along with the, “approve this plan,” are people that are tired of wasteful spending. This group is looking into the project beneath the fluff. These people are learning more about the project, the meat of the project. These people understand major work is needed in our school buildings and are willing to spend the $85 million but they want to spend money on the plan that will work for the long run, not just today.
All of these people are a diverse group of people. There are old people, young people, different race, religion, female, male, working people, retired people, conservatives, liberals, teachers, students, neighbors, and the list goes on. This isn’t just a group or a type of person that wants to stop this plan it’s an all-inclusive group. So please stop with the labeling of people that want to stop this plan. It’s people that want the best plan to give students the best education while being financially responsible. Let’s Stop This Plan. Please share so others can learn more about this plan.
Greg Sweet
Wakefield
