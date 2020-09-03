There has been a spate of negative letters, and activity on social media, recently against this current school committee majority. Much of it is typical political jockeying, but there has also been much mudslinging, personal insults, and excessively disparaging approaches. Many of the writers are looking to have their own negative actions ignored or hidden.
For clarity, the transparency and results of the previous school committee (2016 to 2018, as well as previous) left a lot to be desired. Their efforts resulted in plans for school configurations enough against community interests most of the old majority who were up for re-election in 2018 were tossed out. Beyond the elementary and middle school plans, the limited, yet expensive, improvements to the current SKHS had lackluster community support. Immediately, those defeated directly or indirectly initiated a disruptive two year campaign against this new school committee. This includes numerous formal complaints to various state entities, each of which were dismissed as unfounded. Shockingly, they also went to upstate media with their hyperbole, including to Rush Limbaugh wannabe John DePetro. With these antics, the complainants really have no leg to stand on being critical of the current school committee majority.
Of note, that previous school committee showed no interest in examining why those who opt out of this school district for other options chose to do so during their time. In fact the largest cohort who opted for Narragansett for their career and technical education occurred during their tenure. These opt outs are a concern inherited by the current school committee. They now have given families who opt out the opportunity to provide their reasoning. Their hope is to be able to address concerns and retain more students. A much newer high school at the CCMS site, centrally located and accessible and with more facilities available, may be an attraction that is part of the solution.
This current school committee also is developing plans to expand our pre-school, with a full day option. Beyond being of interest educationally, this may also have the benefit of attracting more young families to our town and school district.
Finally, of course COVID has been an incredibly disruptive force. This school committee and superintendent should be appreciated and given some grace considering all the additional time, energy, and resources that have gone in that direction, and how challenging meetings, process, and decision making has been as a result. For the upcoming primary, the endorsed Democrats, Canter, Whitford, and Fish, deserve your support and your vote.
Jonathan Daly-LaBelle
Wakefield
